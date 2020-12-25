Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khans up-close Christmas Eve Dinner Web Desk | December 25, 2020 The star-studded evening was also graced by the presence of sisters Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor

B-town couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, hosted a lavish Christmas dinner with friends and family last night.

The star-studded evening was also graced by the presence of sisters Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena shared a glimpse of her very fancy dinner table on Thursday.

“That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people.” The photo showed her and Karisma at the opposite ends of a table, surrounded by Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Samaira Kapur, Aadar and Natasha Poonawalla, and other friends.







Later in her Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actress also gave her fans a sneak peek into her dished items.

Kareena's Christmas table decor too, was in full with silver crockey and red candle lights.

Currently, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby after son Taimur Ali Khan. The couple will welcome their bundle of joy early next year.