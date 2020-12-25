Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wish fans Christmas all the way from London Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Priyanka even wore special Christmas-themed sunglasses

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all the Christmas spirit you need.

Enjoying their holiday on the freezing streets of London, this rocking couple are wishing fans a very Merry Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Baywatch actress shared an adorable picture with hubby.





"Christmas spirit!," she wrote alongside the photo.



Fans could see Priyanka donning a white puffy jacket while Nick pulled up a black one. The couple was also joined by their pooch Diana on their Christmas walk.

Priyanka Chopra is currently residing in London as she is rolling for her upcoming film, Text For You. The film also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in lead roles.