Who is the Santa in Janhvi Kapoors life? Read Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Janhvi truly deserves a celebration amid this holiday season after blockbuster Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor has broken massive records in just two years of her career as an actress. Stepping into Bollywood with blockbuster Dhadak(2018) and winning hearts with a remarkable performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Janhvi truly deserves a celebration amid this holiday season.

Talking to Hindustan Times on a Christmas special interview, Janhvi was asked who according to her, is the Santa Claus in her life. Here's how the 23-year-old actress replied:

"The Santa in my life are actually both my parents (Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi). They are like my Santas. They’ve given me everything that I have — a lot of love, support and encouragement, and reassurance. Those are the best gifts. They’ve equipped me and Khushi (sister) both with a lot of security, and love, enough for us to never harbour bitter feelings. I think that’s something I am extremely proud of."



Isn't that adorable?

On the work front, Janhvi is currently rolling for Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.