Mahira Khan is the 'gift' you all need for Christmas

Mahira Khan just blessed our news feeds with an adorable Christmas message.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Humsafar star shared a laugh with her fans as she posted a delightful photo.





"Gonna go lay under the Christmas tree to remind my family that I'm a gift," read Khan's post.

The 36-year-old actress captioned her social media update with a gift emoticon.

Fans, who can never stop gushing over their favorite actress, showered the diva with immense love.

One user wrote: "Well honestly you’re a gift for all of us. Much love."

On the work front, Khan has recently wrapped up rolling for her upcoming movie Neelofar. The film also stars Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan.