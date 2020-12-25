Sanam Saeed takes her comparisons with The Queens Gambit star on a new level Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Sanam Saeed seems to agree with her fans over her comparisons with 'The Queen's Gambit' star

Pakistani actress and model Sanam Saeed responded back to her fans and followers who started drawing comparing of the actress’ bold looks with the Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit star.

The Netflix’s most talked and most watched show of the year 2020, the Queen’s Gambit stunned the audience across the globe with its strong storyline and brilliant actors.

The American-born British-Argentine actor Anya Taylor-Joy was praised among the audience and critics for delivering her best performance as Elizabeth Harmon.

Series’ fans in Pakistan enjoyed the show the most but also, found a resemblance to Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed. A Pakistani female journalist was the first to point out the resemblance between the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star and Taylor-Joy.





This time, the Cake actress took to Instagram and gave fans something more to find the resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy as she seems to agree with her fans.

In her latest Instagram post, shared on Thursday, Saeed posed with a chessboard and put up two pictures with similar impressions as Joy’s in the show.

“Do you see it now? Or should we finish this on the board?" she wrote in the caption.

Actress Ayesha Omar seems to agree more as she replied on her post, "I saw it the first time I saw her!"