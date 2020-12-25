Asim Azhar releases official PUBG mobile anthem Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Asim Azhar becomes the ambassador of PUBG in Pakistan, releases official anthem for 2020

Asim Azhar releases the official PUBG anthem for 2020

Pakistan’s young and talented singer-actor Asim Azhar has stunned the audience by becoming the first ambassador of PUBG in Pakistan.

Making country proud again, Azhar becomes the voice and face of PUBG in Pakistan with its official anthem titled Khelta Ja.





Created by Tencent, the PUBGM (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile) game has recently released their official anthem. The song has been written & composed by Azhar. Showing the true gammer spirit in Khelta Ja, Azhar has sung the song amazingly.

Azhar, 24, released two of his mega-hit songs Tum Tum and Soneya this year. He also sang the official Anthem of PSL 2020, Tayyar Hain, with other prominent singers of Pakistan.

Khelta Ja isavailable on YouTube and Facebook, also on the official handles of PUBG Mobile Pakistan. Watch the song here.







