In Pictures: Bollywood stars celebrate the joy of Christmas festivities Web Desk | December 25, 2020 In pictures: Bollywood stars celebrate the joys of Christmas festivities

Its Christmas time and Bollywood actors and actresses have everything set for the festive weekend with their spirits high.

Taking to their social media handles, the stars have been posting beautiful glimpse from their Christmas décor to messages and love for their closed ones and fans.





Bollywood’s celebrated actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday to pose in front of her pretty Christmas tree. Dressed in her comfiest winter and festive pyjamas, she struck a goofy face for the camera along with her cup of morning tea.

Sharing the photo, the Coolie No 1 star wrote, "Does being naughty or nice in 2020 even count ?? though I’ve only been nice this year #christmaseve #earlymorings #tistheseaso."





Apart from Karisma, Bollywood superstar Kajol also shared Christmas wishes for her fans and hoped for a better tomorrow. The actress shared a photo of her family, kids Nysa and Yug as well as her extended family.

She captioned the photo, "Someone pointed out to me that the way we run the world is changing and only for the better, but in the meanwhile we will have to go through the really shitty adjustment period. To a better world and a better tomorrow! That’s my wish for this Christmas #ComplimentsOfTheSeason."





The Bachchan family also posted their Christmas celebrations with everyone together. Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Nanda posted the family snaps on her Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a sweet wish for fans with an adorable photo of his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani posted their fun celebrating video from the shoot of Jug Jug Jiyo. Both of the stars looked super cute in seasons’ colors.







