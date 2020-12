Pakistani stars share their moments of celebrating Christmas joys Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Take a look at Pakistani stars sharing their moments of celebrating Christmas joys

Pakistani TV stars share their moments of celebrating Christmas joys

As the Christmas has arrived, the prominent stars of Pakistan’s showbiz industry have also come forth to share the joys and enjoy the festival.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the celebrities shared their Christmas décor and treats for the joyous eve.

Take a look at the pictures posted on their Instagram handles.



Amna Ilyas









Sumbul Iqbal