Know about Kangana Ranauts weird wish to fans on Christmas

Know about Kangana Ranaut’s weird wish to fans on Christmas

On Friday, 25th December, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to wish fans Merry Christmas but she specified that her wish targets specific group.

The 33-year-old star shared a series of pictures on her social media platforms with her family and wrote a caption alongside that read as “Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals”.





Kangana also posted an adorable photo with her nephew Prithvi. In the other two pictures she can be seen with sister-in-law, Anjali and sister Rangoli.

The Queen star made it evident that her wish was not for everyone but for only those who respect Indian festivals.

“Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner,” Ranaut tweeted.



