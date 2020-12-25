Prime Minister Imran Khan sends Christmas greetings to Christian community Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Imran Khan extended Christmas greeting to all Christians, urged them to stay safe amid COVID-19

On Thursday, 24th December, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished happy Christmas to all the Christians in Pakistan. However, he urged everyone celebrating to follow all COVID-19 SOPs as cases continue to increase.

“Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs” PM tweeted.

In Lahore, around 97 churches have been decorated for Christmas celebrations including Protestant, Missionary and Catholic churches.

The Christians in Pakistan were busy buying new clothes and gifts for their loved ones. They were thronging the shopping markets to prepare for their holiday.

Moreover, the Christian community organized multiple events to celebrate Christmas and beautifully decorated their homes along with Christmas trees.

The Christians leaders held prayers for nation’s safety and progress at Naulakha church and St Anthony’s Church.