Minal Khan, Yasir Hussain to star in Wajahat Hussains new film Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Yasir Hussain and Minal Khan will be seen together on big screen in new movie called ‘Pyaas’

Minal Khan, Yasir Hussain to star in Wajahat Hussain’s new film

Minal Khan and Yasir Hussain would soon be seen together in Syed Wajahat Hussain’s new film called Pyaas. The upcoming telefilm is based on Pakistan’s water issues.

However, according to the 36-year-old the movie is all set to release next month. There are other celebrities as well who are playing significant roles in the movie including Nazar Hussain, Tipu Shah and Madiha Rizvi.

“It is a telefilm about the water crisis. We shot it in Potohar two months ago. It is expected to release in January 2021” Yasir Hussain told a publication.

Moreover, Hussain took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-star Khan and Wajahat Hussain, he wrote a caption alongside the photo that read as “Pyaas .... coming soon wonderful experience with wajahathussain.syed and minalkhan.official #telefilm #pyaas”.







