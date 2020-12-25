Katrina Kaifs look-alike is Hamza Ali Abbasis sister: See photo Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister’s recent photos went viral on internet as people confused her with Katrina Kaif

Recently, Hamza Ali Abbasi’s elder sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi attended Fiza Khawar’s wedding and her pictures went viral on the internet as people confused her with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

In one of the pictures from Naimal Khawar’s sister’s wedding Dr. Fazeela can be seen posing with her brother Hamza, and netizens think she looks exactly like Katrina Kaif in the photo.

The wedding photos took over social media and people made collages of Dr. Fazeela’s and Kaif’s pictures, as they compared them.

The netizens also compared Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza with Madhuri.

One Twitter user wrote, “Who need to have Madhoori and Katrina when you have Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister-in-law (Fiza Khawar) and sister (Fazeela Abbasi)”.

“Am I the only who thinks that Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Fazeela Abbasi looks like Katrina Kaif” another wrote.

