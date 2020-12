Inside Katrina Kaifs Christmas 2020 festivities Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations

Katrina Kaif embraced the festival of Christmas warmly and celebrated it with full fervour.

On Friday, the Indian starlet took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her celebrations in an endearing post.

Posing with a Christmas tree in the back, Kat stunned in her photo alongside a friend.

"Merry Christmas everyone," she captioned the picture.