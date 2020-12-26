Sanam Jung and daughter Alaya recover from coronavirus Web Desk | December 26, 2020 On Dec.14, Sanam Jung announced she tested positive for coronavirus in her Instagram stories

Sanam Jung and daughter Alaya recover from coronavirus:" thank you all for the prayers"

Pakistani actor Sanam Jung, who contracted COVID-19 last week along with her daughter Alaya, has announced her recovery from the virus.

The Dil-e-Muztar actress took to her Instagram on Friday and thanked all her fans for supporting her in the most difficult times.

"Alhamdullilah, Alaya and I have recovered from COVID-19 and we want to thank you all for the prayers and wishes that kept coming our way," wrote Jung.

The 32-year-old also relieved fans as she assured them about her health.

"This post is to let you all know that we’re healthy and doing well. During this time I’ve received various calls and messages , I want to thank you all for being there and praying for us. Love you all," Jung concluded.





"I would like to inform all my well-wishers that I have tested positive for Covid-19," she posted. "My daughter and I have been in complete isolation and thankfully, Alhamdulillah, have no severe symptoms," she told her fans.

