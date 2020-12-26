Mehwish Hayat pays a tribute to Jinnah on his birthday: Lets honour his memory Web Desk | December 26, 2020 'With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve,' quotes Mehwish

Mehwish Hayat has revealed her patriotic side on Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress penned a heartfelt tribute to the founder of our nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Today in remembrance of the Quaid's birthday, let’s honour his memory by living the ideals upon which he built this great nation," wrote Mehwish.



The diva also highlighted the importance of following Jinnah's guidance to win the toughest battles of life.

“With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve,” she quoted Quaid's famous saying.



December 25 marked the 144th birthday of our beloved Quaid. Many celebrities dedicated special words to the great man. Actor Humayun Saeed as well, took to his Twitter and wrote:

"May Allah bless our Quaid's soul and may we be able to imbibe and practice the many lessons he taught us all throughout his great life #QuaidDay."

