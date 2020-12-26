Ranveer Singh extends Christmas wishes with his little Elf Deepika Padukone Web Desk | December 26, 2020 'Merry Christmas to everyone from Me and my little Elf !' writes Ranveer

The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, are bringing all the Christmas charm this holiday season.

The Band Baja Baraat actor extended Christmas blessings to all his fans with a special Instagram post on Friday. Pulling up an orange suit with a checkered hat, Ranveer wrote:

"Merry Christmas to everyone from Me and my little Elf !" captioned Ranveer.



People who are thinking who this 'little Elf' might be, it was none other than wife Deepika Padukone peeking from behind Ranveer's shoulders.





Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone said their wedding vows after six years on dating on November 14, 2018. The couple also happens to bag the title of the most successful pair of Bollywood.