Shoaib Malik reveals two of his favorite things with his fans Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Shoaib Malik reveals two of his favorite things in the world with his fans

Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik has revealed that the two of his most favorite things in the world is to spend time with his son Izhaan and sunsets.

The former cricket team captain posted pictures of himself and Izhaan enjoying their vacation time together at the Desert Safari in Abu Dhabi.





Taking to Instagram, Malik opened up about his favorite things and wrote: “Sunsets and Izhaan have to be two of my favourite things in the world.”





Malik’s wife, tennis star Sania Mirza also shared some pictures of their vacation. Former fast bowler Azhar Mahmood and his family were also part of the Mirza-Malik trip. Both families shared beautiful pictures on Instagram of enjoying their winter holidays in warm desert area.

Mirza-Malik’s little munchkin also had a great time playing in the sand.





“I never knew playing in ‘matttiiii’ could be this much fun,” wrote Izhaan in the caption.