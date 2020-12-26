Shehzad Roy responds to marriage proposal received on Twitter in a hilarious way Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Shehzad Roy responds to marriage proposal received on Twitter in a hilarious way

Shehzad Roy responds to marriage proposal received on Twitter in a hilarious way

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy, who has been in the music industry for the past two decades has definitely proved that age is just a number with his hidden spell behind the not-so-aging phenomena.

The 90s iconic singer has maintained a strong social media image as he has been voicing important social issues as well. Among many contributions of Roy, he is also known as a humanitarian as he started his welfare organization Zindagi Trust.

Recently, the Mukhra singer, 43, received a marriage proposal on social media and the singer had a hilarious response to it.

Fashion journalist Haiya Bokhari on Twitter had proposed to Roy saying: “Can someone convince Shehzad Roy to marry me? I promise I’ll never dip into his skincare items?”

In response, the Teri Soorat singer wrote: “Will try to convince him.”

Roy has been happily married to Salma Alam. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have a son, Sikander.

Shehzad Roy with wife Salma Alam



