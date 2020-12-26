Aijaz Aslam shares BTS snap with Amna Ilyas from upcoming project Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Aijaz Aslam shares BTS picture with Amna Ilyas from their upcoming project

Pakistani actor and model Aijaz Aslam has been one of the well-know and seasoned actors of the showbiz industry. The actor has stunned the audience with his amazing performances in drama serial Cheekh, Yariyan and Kis Din Mera Veyah Howey Ga.

Recently Aslam, 50, who has gained audience’ praise for his character in drama serial Nand, has shared a BTS picture with actress Amna Ilyas from the set of their upcoming drama together.





Both the actors will be appearing together for the first time in a project. The details and name of the project has not been disclosed yet but the duo looks amazing together.

Ilyas, who was last seen on big screen in movie Baaji will be returning to TV screen after a short break. The actress was excited for her latest theatre venture with play Ankahi 2.0 which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.