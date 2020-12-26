Ali Zafar and Aima Baigs latest pictures hints at a new collaboration Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Ali Zafar and Aima Baig’s latest pictures hints to something new is coming for fans

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has never failed to surprise his fans with his unique and latest music ventures. The pop star has recently won hearts of millions with his beautiful Sindhi cultural tribute song and also seems to be working on his new rap song.

However, this time, the Channo singer has something more surprising for his fans coming on the way as he has been working with Pakistan’s talented singer Aima Baig once again.

Zafar and Baig previously worked together for his movie Teefa In Trouble and audiences loved their music combination. This time, the duo has been spotted in the cold hills of Nathia Gali.

Both the singers were spotted together in the snow-clad mountains of Murree where they are shooting for their upcoming song.





Fans have been amazed to see their stunning pictures as the snaps depict it to be a romantic song.

In one of the pictures, Zafar and Baig can be seen sitting on a bench and Baig is beautifully dressed in a bridal outfit.

The other picture features the two sitting by the fire. The pictures are extremely thrilling. After the success of songsSajna Door and Item Number, fans are expecting from the singers for something more brilliant this time