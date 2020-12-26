Fahad Mustafa blasted over his contentious remarks on sexual harassment allegations Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Fahad Mustafa faces criticism over his remarks on fake sexual harassment allegations

Pakistani TV industry’s renowned actor Fahad Mustafa has been criticized for his recent statement following his latest drama serial Dunk.

The Actor In Law star gave his remarks on the issue of fake allegations of sexual harassment while discussing the plot of Dunk. In his recent interview with Something Haute, Mustafa said that, “Dunk is a tribute to every victim who has been falsely accused of sexual harassment.” He further said that, “95% cases of sexual harassment are genuine but, in some cases, people are falsely accused, so we have to tell every kind of story.”

“We have always tried to show different kinds of stories,” he added. “We also made a drama Meri Guriya which told the story of [the rape victim] Zainab.”

“As producer it is my responsibility to tell every kind of story and I believe people will enjoy watching this drama,” he said.

Over his statement, the chairman of Big Bang Entertainment, Mustafa has been facing severe criticism by netizens. People started calling out that Dunk will paint men as victims and will hype up a misogynist mindset.

Some said that in our society a woman accusing a man is hardly believed and now after this drama, women will face more problems and no one is going to trust them.

Produced under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, Dunk became a part of the spotlight because of intriguing storyline. The cast includes Sana Javed, Bilal Abbas Khan and Nauman Ejaz in the lead roles.

