Netizens slams Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui over Christmas celebrations Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Netizens slams Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui for throwing huge Christmas celebrations

One of the industry’s popular and most loved couple, Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Sidduqui have been getting blasted on social media for their recent Christmas celebrations.

The young couple, who celebrates each and every event together have been slammed recently for celebrating the eve of Christmas.





Taking to social media, the Khamoshi star Zara shared pictures with her husband while celebrating Christmas. In the caption, she wrote, “Favourite time of the year.”

As expected, social media users lambasted the pair over the post. Netizens criticized the couple for celebrating the event of Christians and called them out for not following Islamic events properly.

The comments section was filled with hate comments and here is what public has to say about them.



