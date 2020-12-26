Actress Sarah Khans father passes away Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Pakistan’s drama actress Sarah Khan’s father passed away

Actress Sarah Khan’s father passes away

On Friday night, photographer Abdul Samad Zia took to his Instagram to announce that Pakistani’s actress Sarah Khan’s father has passed away.

Zia shared a picture of Sarah with her husband and father and wrote “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI'UN. A Heart Breaking News - Sarah Khan's Father Passed Away. May Allah easy the pain of all family members and help them bear this loss, Ameen! P.s Pray for his Magfirah. sarahkhanofficial falakshabir1”.





The 28-year-old star’s husband Falak Shabir also took to his social media platform and announced that his father in law has passed away.

“It is with immense sadness that I announce that my beloved father in law has left this temporary world yesterday. Baba was a great blessing to me, Sarah and our family” Falak wrote on Instagram story.

“May Allah raise him amongst the pious and grant him highest ranks in Jannah. I urge friends and family to pray for him and give us some time and space to grieve,” he concluded.



