Actress Sarah Khans father passes away

On Friday night, photographer Abdul Samad Zia took to his Instagram to announce that Pakistani’s actress Sarah Khan’s father has passed away.
Zia shared a picture of Sarah with her husband and father and wrote “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI'UN. A Heart Breaking News - Sarah Khan's Father Passed Away. May Allah easy the pain of all family members and help them bear this loss, Ameen! P.s Pray for his Magfirah. sarahkhanofficial falakshabir1”.
The 28-year-old star’s husband Falak Shabir also took to his social media platform and announced that his father in law has passed away.
“It is with immense sadness that I announce that my beloved father in law has left this temporary world yesterday. Baba was a great blessing to me, Sarah and our family” Falak wrote on Instagram story.
“May Allah raise him amongst the pious and grant him highest ranks in Jannah. I urge friends and family to pray for him and give us some time and space to grieve,” he concluded.
{{excerpt}}