Kartik Aaryan shares clip from set of upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’: WATCH

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a video clip from set of his next film called Dhamaka with his 19.7 million followers.

In the video, 30-year-old star can be seen covering his face with a black mask to stay safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside the video, Aaryan wrote a caption that read as “On set #Dhamaka The helicopters are camera shy”.





In the short clip the Love Aaj Kal star gave a tour of the film set, there was a huge ground and preparations were going on for the shoot. Moreover, in the background loud sounds of helicopters could easily be heard.

However, it’s been reported that Dhamaka is remake of The Terror Live which is a South Korean film released in the year 2013.