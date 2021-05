Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor set temperature soaring with Eid photos Web Desk | May 13, 2021 The couple sent Eid wishes for fans

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are celebrating Eid with PDA-filled photos.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai star shared stunning photos of herself with hubby Danish from the day.

Ayeza wore a pink chunri eastern wear while Danish donned a white embroidered Kurta Pyjama.

The two exuded couple goals as they could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they stood in each others’ arms.



Take a look: