Farooq Qaiser aka Uncle Sargam passes away at 75 Web Desk | May 16, 2021 The prominent TV personality died of cardiac arrest

Farooq Qaiser aka Uncle Sargam dies at 75

His funeral prayers were attended by politicians, artists and members of civil society before his burial in Islamabad's H-11 graveyard.



Prominent among those who offered Farooq Qaiser's funeral were Masood Khawaja, Babar Niazi, Aslam Mughal, Saleem Raza, Anjum Habibi, Hashim Butt, Tahir Rambo, Tahir Siddiqui and Salman Sunny.



Farooq Qaiser is best known for his work in children’s shows Kaliyan and Sargam Sargam. He was also well-received for his puppet show Uncle Sargam and Maasi Museebtay.