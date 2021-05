Salman Khan gets final jab of COVID-19 vaccine Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Salman got his first COVID-19 vaccination shot on March 24





Salman Khan gets final jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Salman Khan has received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Bollywood superstar, who is currently enjoying the success of his Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was spotted at a vaccination center in Dadar, Mumbai on Friday.

Salman got his first COVID-19 vaccination shot on March 24.

"Took my first dose of vaccine today.” he had announced on his Twitter handle.

Salman Khan's parents,Salim Khan and Salma Khan, have also got their vaccines on May 9.