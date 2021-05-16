Kartik Aaryan puts on mud mask: Wrong Captions Only Web Desk | May 16, 2021 'Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare,' suggests a fan

Kartik Aaryan puts on mud mask: 'Wrong Captions Only'

Indian actor Kartik Aaryan is playing a little game with his fans.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, the SKTKS star shared a picture of himself in a mud mask and asked fans to suggest captions for the photo.

It took no time to the actor's friends and followers to join the bandwagon, commenting hilarious captions for the picture.

One user wrote, "Good ...At least There is a MASK on the face .. kartikaaryan," to which Kartik replied, "Sanskaari bachcha.”

Sophie Chaudhry also added, "I was always into masks," to which Kartik replied, "Sophie, now be in-two masks."

However, the comment that won Kartik's heart was posted by a female fan named Gajraj Rao.

"Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare" she wrote, referring to one of Kartik's songs.

Kartik announced Gajraj the winner saying, "Gajraj Rao Badhai Ho, sir aap jeet gayein(Gajraj Rao Congratulations, you won)."

Take a look:



