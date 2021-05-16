Deepika Padukone did not allow cellphones in her wedding for this reason Web Desk | May 16, 2021 'These moments should be in your mind and heart,' says Deepika

Deepika Padukone got married to Ranveer Singh in a private ceremony on Nov 14, 2018.

During the wedding ceremony, that was performed in Lake Como, Italy, the couple made sure none of the guests had their cellphones inside the hall.

Speaking to Filmfare a month after her wedding, Deepika revealed that the real reason phones were not allowed during the wedding ceremony was letting people enjoy the day without clicking pictures.

"Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment," Deepika began.



"These moments should be in your mind and heart as they’re never going to come back. Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who’ve never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who’ve never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That’s how free people were," Deepika continued.

"They were emotionally present there and they didn’t have any choice but to talk to each other. Since we were a small group of just uncles, aunties, cousins and friends we could ask them to leave their phones behind. Everyone who has meant something to us in our life was there. They understood where we were coming from," she concluded.

