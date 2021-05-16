Nadeem Baig weighs in on Yasir Hussain, Nausheen Shahs wedding disagreement Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Baig reveals the reason his show asked Yasir Hussain about uninvited wedding guests





Pakistani director Nadeem Baig is sharing the real reason Yasir Hussain was asked about uninvited wedding guests in showGhabrana Mana Hai.

Yasir Hussain attended the show, hosted by Vasay Chaudhry, earlier this year and revealed some shocking yet funny anecdotes from his wedding.

When asked who arrived uninvited during his wedding with Iqra Aziz in 2019, Yasir was quick to reveal that he hadn’t invited Shah but she still came.

Now, nearly two months later after the comments landed him in hot water and sparked a heated war between him and Shah, the talk show’s director Nadeem Baig revealed what had led to that contentious question.



During a recent interview on a local TV channel, Baig revealed that his associate had gone up to Hussain prior to the show and asked him if there were any funny anecdotes he would like to be asked about.

Baig said: “While he was getting his makeup done, he said, ‘Just ask me who showed up uninvited to my wedding.’”



