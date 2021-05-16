Salman Khan unleashes wrath on viewers for watching pirated version of Radhe Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites

Salman Khan is upset with his fans for watching pirated versions of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Although the movie marked as one of the highest grossers this year, there are many outlets that released an illegal version of the film. Taking to his Twitter on Saturday, Salman unleashed his wrath on all those who were involved in the process.

“We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell.”





