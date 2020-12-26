Kapoors family photo from Christmas gathering wins the internet Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Kareena Kapoor khan and sister Karisma shared get together pictures of family on Christmas

Kapoors’ family photo from Christmas gathering wins the internet

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share adorable family picture from Christmas celebrations with her 5.4 million followers.

The Kapoors’ are good at keeping family traditions alive. All members of the family gathered for Christmas lunch including Ranbir Kapoor, girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and many more.

“The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people... Missed neetu54 aunty and riddhimakapoorsahniofficial,” the 40-year-old captioned the photo.





Everybody gathered at Kapoor’s residence for family lunch on Christmas. Moreover, It’s the family’s tradition that every year one of them hosts Christmas party and all family members have to be there to spend time with one another.

Karisma also shared series of photos with Ranbir and Kareena and wrote a caption alongside that read as “Christmas Cheer”.







