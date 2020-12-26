Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for father on birthday Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Mawra Hocane thanked her father for kindness and unconditional love on his birthday

On Friday, Mawra Hocane took to Instagram wish her father a very happy birthday. She wrote a heartwarming note and thanked him for ‘unconditional love’.

The 28-year-old star posted a cute photo with her mom and dad, captioning it as “happy happy birthday dearest daddy, humans like you make this world a better place, thankyou for your unconditional love & your kindness always”.

“I wish for you a long life with health & love & a few more trips around the globe with me. love you P.S jumma Mubarak merry merry Christmas happy happy birthday to our Quaid!” she added.





The Sanam Teri Kasam actress posted the picture from her convocation in which she can be seen in a red ensemble, whereas, her father donned a charcoal grey suit.