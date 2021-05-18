Lahore: Fawad Khan joins protests in support of Palestine Web Desk | May 18, 2021 The actor was also supported by wife Sadaf and daughter

Lahore: Fawad Khan joins protests in support of Palestine

Fawad Khan is speaking up for Palestine.

Pakistan's heartthrob star, who rose to fame with his role in Humsafar, has joined the protests in Liberty Chowk, Lahore, amid the atrocities happening in Palestine by Israeli troops.

Fawad was also supported by wife Sadaf and daughter who held a 'Free Palestine’ in her hand.



Khan is amongst many Pakistani celebrities who are voicing out for justice in Palestine. Some other prominent names in the list include Mahira Khan, Hania Amir and Zara Noor Abbas.







