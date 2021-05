Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Salman Khan in viral video Web Desk | May 18, 2021 Maulana Tariq Jamil is a fan of Salman Khan's lifestyle

Maulana Tariq Jamil is praising Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a recent viral video.

The Muslim scholar spoke about Khan's lifestyle while extending Eid greetings to the actor's family.

"Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is so blessed that he has an obedient son like him. Even though he is a big celebrity but living life as a servant. Shoaib Akther has told me a few things about Salman Khan and after that, I have become his fan," says Tariq Jameel.



Take a look: