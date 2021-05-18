Mahira Khan touches on Indian projects she was scared to sign amid Indo-Pakistan tensions Web Desk | May 18, 2021 'great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost,' says Mahira

Mahira Khan is opening about the unfortunate turn of events between India and Pakistan right after her Indian film debut in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking toAnupama Chopra from Film Companion, Mahira addresses the tensions between India and Pakistan, artist ban, and her future as an actor across the border.

"I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?"

Mahira also revealed that she was offered various kinds of roles right after her stellar performance in Raees.

"A lot of Indian series were offered to me and at that time. I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, but I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there’. And there was some amazing content, and I didn’t want to miss out on it."

The actor confessed of being scared ahead of accepting roles because of the political tensions between Pakistan and India.

"I was scared and I have no shame in admitting it. Now I am a bit more like, ‘No, come on yaar, you can’t let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices.’ So, I don’t think I will do that anymore and I hope that we collaborate, even if it's on digital or in any way."

