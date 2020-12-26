Beckhams Christmas 2020: Family melts hearts with cute photo Web Desk | December 26, 2020 The Beckhams looked adorable as they donned matching pyjamas on Christmas

On Friday, David Beckham took to Instagram to share adorable family picture from Christmas get together with 65.2 million followers.

“Special moments together as a family Merry Christmas to everyone,” the 45-year-old captioned the photo. He also tagged his wife Victoria Beckham and children.





David treated his fans with the most adorable family photo, in which all members of family can be seen wearing matching PJs.

David along with wife Victoria Beckham posed with their four kids, Cruz who is 15-year-old, Brooklyn who is 21-year-old, Harper who is 9-year-old and Romeo who is 18-year-old for the Christmas photo.

The 46-year-old also shared same photo on her Instagram and wrote alongside, “Merry Christmas everybody! Sending lots of love from us all x family time is so precious x kisses”.

The Beckham’s family photo won the internet as it was all over social media.