Momina Mustehsan tests positive for COVID-19 Web Desk | May 20, 2021 'Just Covid. Quarantine mode on,' says Momina

Famous Pakistani songstress, Momina Mustehsan, has contracted coronavirus.

The news was announced by the singer herself this week after she posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories .

"No makeup. No filter. Just Covid. Quarantine mode on," captioned Momina alongside her no make-up photo.



Momina also urged fans to stay safe amid the growing pandemic.