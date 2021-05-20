Fatima Sana Shaikh is grateful for her popularity after OTT Web Desk | May 20, 2021 'I am glad that people are getting to see my work,' says Fatima

Fatima Sana Shaikh is happy her work is entertaining people amid the pandemic.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor discussed her recent OTT successes, including Ludo (2020), Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020), and the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.

“I am glad that people are getting to see my work," says Fatima. Eventually, you work to entertain people. Pandemic hai, things are shut, and I can’t be more grateful that people are able to see my work that I shot before the pandemic."

Fatima feels the OTT platforms are a big relief for both audiences and content creators especially when everything else is shut down.

"I feel great that we have OTT platforms that are airing films, which are not able to release in theatres. We now have a new medium to connect with the audiences.”

Speaking about her success in Ajeeb Daastaans, Fatima revealed that, “Many people from the industry reached out. It’s always special when people from industry appreciate your work as it gives you validation and hope. But, also the audiences’ response matters, who are the king and if they don’t like your work, it is game over.”

