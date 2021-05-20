Anil Kapoors wife shares unseen clip of actor dancing to Ramta Jogi: Watch here

Web Desk|May 20, 2021

'My mad crazy husband,' says Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's wife shares unseen clip of actor dancing to Ramta Jogi: Watch here

Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor, has shared a groovy throwback video of the actor dancing to one of his hit songs.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Sunita marked her 37th wedding anniversary with Anil shaking a leg to Ramta Jogi from his 1999 filmTaal.

"My mad crazy husband. Thank you for 37 amazing years. Please keep entertaining me , love you to eternity."

Sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor was one of the first ones to respond with, "Happppy anniversary guys."

Filmmaker and friend Farah Khan also wrote, "Happy anniversary sunitaaaaaaa."

