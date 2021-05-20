Inside Deepika Padukones big family plans with Ranveer Singh Web Desk | May 20, 2021 'Three little kids, scuttling about,' Deepika expressed her desire for family

Inside Deepika Padukone's big family plans with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone wants to raise a family of three kids with husband Ranveer Singh.

Speaking with Rajeev Masand in a 2013 interview, Deepika had revealed that she always wanted to have children around her.

"If I was not an actor I don't know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing," she said.



Deepika Padukone started dating husband Ranveer Singh on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ramleela( 2013). The couple got married in Italy in 2018.