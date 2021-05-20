PM Imran Khan- Nationwide protest against Israel on Friday Web Desk | May 20, 2021 The PM issued the orders during a meeting he chaired of government spokespersons on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan has officially announced nationwide protest against Israel on Friday.

After consulting his aides, The PM issued the orders during a meeting he chaired of government spokespersons on Monday.



As per the orders of PM, officials are required to make preparations for holding state-level protests against the Israeli atrocities.

Hundreds of protests are currently being held in various parts of Pakistan against Israeli attacks that have killed more than 200 Palestinians including children during the last few days.

