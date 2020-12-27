Yasra Rizvi slams critics after receiving backlash over tv drama ‘Dunk Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Yasra Rizvi responded to backlash she received for acting in latest tv drama ‘Dunk’

On Saturday, Yasra Rizvi took to Instagram to slam all those people who have been criticizing her for working in Dunk.

Previously, Fahad Mustafa and Sana Javed were target of criticism and now it’s Yasra.

However, the 38-year-old was quick to respond to the criticism and wrote on her photo-sharing platform “Many saw Jugnu as a drunkard druggie who was selling be-hayai in the name of women empowerment and many think Saira will cause serious negative repercussions for harrasment victims because she is a character in a story about false allegations”.

“No one really knows who I am and what I do every day, how I work, what I truly believe in, many havent watched Churails or will not watch all the 20 something episodes of Dunk, many don't know anything about my body of work and its detail to really understand what is it that I even stand for BUT everyone gets to talk because I am out there doing my thing so talk away! Cheers to that!” she added.





The drama revolves around men who have been falsely accused by women. According to the critics, the drama may discourage many women who have been sexually harassed from speaking up.