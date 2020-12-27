Mira Rajput responds to third pregnancy inquiries by a fan

Mira Rajput, wife of superstar Shahid Kapoor, recently addressed questions related to her pregnancy.
The 26-year-old engaged in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram where followers from around the world asked her a series of questions about her personal and professional life.
One went ahead and asked if she was pregnant again.
Mommy to two beautiful children, Mira, replied "No" with a laughing emoticon.
She was also asked if she ever wants to pursue a career in Bollywood and she without a doubt, replied "No" with a folding hands emoji.
Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The cutest couple of Bollywood stands 13 years apart in age.
