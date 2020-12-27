Naimal Khawars sister Fiza looks gorgeous at Walima ceremony Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza Khawar donned a pink ensemble at her wedding reception

On Saturday, Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza looked breathtakingly beautiful in wedding reception photos.

Fiza rocked a baby pink dress which was designed by Misha Lakhani. Moreover, her attire coordinated with her husband’s suit perfectly.

Fiza’s partner donned a black suit and concluded his look with gorgeous pink tie that matched with her dress.

Naimal also looked stunning at the wedding reception of her sister, she was spotted wearing baby blue dress. The walima pictures are all over the social media and fans can’t help but compliment both sisters as they looked beautiful.

The social media users also said that Fiza Khawar looked exactly like Madhuri Dixit on her wedding. They even said that Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi and Katrina Kaif share uncanny resemblance.