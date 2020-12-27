Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sued by Gangubai Kathiawadis son before film release Web Desk | December 27, 2020 'The movie is an infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty' says Gangubai's son

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sued by Gangubai Kathiawadi's son before film release

Alia Bhatt's first ever collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmGangubai Kathiawadi, is in jeopardy.

The movie, which is inspired from the life of a brothel runner, Gangubai, has been sued by the madam's son, Babuji Rawji Shah.

As reported by Hindustan Times, "The Print reports that Babuji has alleged that certain portions of The Mafia Queens of Mumbai (the book on which the movie is adapted) are defamatory and an infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty."

Gangubai's son thus wants the immediate stoppage of the film.

The rolling for the movie earlier came to a halt during the lockdown. Things got back on track only a few months ago when Alia revealed, “It’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation.”