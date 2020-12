Sara Ali Khan lightens up Sunday in a sunny yellow outfit Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Sara was also joined by Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan lightens up Sunday in a sunny yellow outfit

Sara Ali Khan shared her 'Sunday' look with fans.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress slipped into a printed yellow skirt matched with a puff-sleeved shirt.

"Sunday Sun Daze," wrote Sara alongside her post.

In one of the thread of pictures that she posted, Sara was also seen with Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan.



The 25-year-old actress looked like an absolute charmer as she struck some seductive poses in front of the camera.

Take a look: