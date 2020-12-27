Priyanka Chopra shares new Christmas picture with Nick Jonas and Diana Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Canoodling with husband Nick and pet dog Diana, Priyanka was having the time of her life

Priyanka Chopra shares second Christmas picture with Nick,Diana

Priyanka Chopra has given fans some ultimate family goals yet again.

Rolling for her upcoming filmText For You in London, Priyanka might have ample on her plate but the diva never lets her work get in the way for some precious family time.

Taking to her Instagram, later during the Christmas day, the Quantico star shared how she spent her night with hubby Nick Jonas and pet dog Diana.

"Perfect. From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year," wrote Priyanka with the pictures.





In the picture, fans could see Priyanka canoodling with Nick and Diana, having the time of her life.



Text For You, that is scheduled to release in 2021, also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in prominent roles.