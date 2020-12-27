Pankaj Tripathi needs to know why women dont display emotion after trauma Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Pankaj Tripathi revealed not understanding why women choose to stay quiet after experiencing trauma

Pankaj Tripathi needs to know why women don’t display emotion after trauma

Recently, Pankaj Tripathi talked about his web series called Criminal Justice. In the series, Pankaj is Anu Chandra’s lawyer Madhav Mishra. She gets detained for murdering Vikram Chandra (her husband). However, as plot unfolds, it shows that Anu could have been a victim in married life with Vikram.

"It's unknown to me why women keep quiet when they go through trauma in personal life. They are tight-lipped when asked to share their problems. I don't really know how to decode this, but somehow this (problem) still exists in our society,” Pankaj said as he discussed web series.

“Even if we stay in liberal urban cities, there still are few sections of society where women are not vocal about their problems,” he continued.

"In the series Madhav Mishra struggles to understand why Anuradha Chandra killed her husband and what was her real motive behind doing so!" He added.