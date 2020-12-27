Alia Bhatt resumes work, posts selfie from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Alia Bhatt resumes back to work, posts selfie from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is back to work after celebrating Christmas holidays with her loved ones.

The Raazi actress made the announcement in her recent Instagram post. She has resumed the shoot for her upcoming film Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Taking to Instagram, the Highway star, 27, dropped a stunning picture of herself, sitting in a makeup room while posing for a click. She captioned the picture as, “back at it.”

Alia can be seen having her hair done as she looks into the camera for a selfie. Going by her post, it looks like that the stunning actress is getting ready for the shoot.

Earlier, the Dear Zindagi actress hosted a Christmas dinner at her place and shared beautiful photos with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.